Madonna's friend Rosie O'Donnell gives update on her health

Renowned pop icon Madonna has recently been admitted to the hospital due to a severe bacterial infection.
Providing a much-needed update, Madonna's close friend Rosie O'Donnell took to Instagram to share the latest news about the music legend's health with her devoted fans.
Taking to Instagram, O'Donnell posted a picture of herself along with Madonna from a scene of 1992's A League Of Their Own captioning it as, "Remember When?"
One of her followers asked for an update about Madonna to which she replied, "She is very strong in general and she is recovering at home."
O'Donnel reassured another with a heart emoji who was hopeful that the pop icon was okay while dismissing concerns about her postponed tour.
O'Donnel became friends with Madonna during the production of A League of Their Own.
Entertainment Weekly reports that they both have had their share of falling out but currently, it seems that they are on good terms.
Earlier, Dabi Mazar revealed that Pop Queen was on the mend.
Debi Mazar is also considered to be a true friend of Madonna.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, she wished speedy recovery to the pop queen stating, "Get well Sis! Rest, Restore, Reboot! The strongest gal I know."
Jaswant Singh Chail, who was arrested on Christmas Day 2021, was inspired by the Star Wars films
Royal experts believe Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have completely ‘manufactured a flop era’
Scotland will mark the coronation of King Charles and his wife Camilla today with a grand procession, a fly-past and a...
Jennifer Garner shares viral clip of Jackie Chan and his on-screen daughter on social media
Kate Hudson and fiancé Danny Fujikawa have been together since 20221 and have a child together
Jenny Jones and Dan Haines celebrate the birth of their son, Wilbur Jones-Haines