Daniel Radcliffe spills the tea on reprising his role in new Harry Potter TV series

Daniel Radcliffe has recently spilled the tea on reprising his role in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.



In an article with ComicBook.com via The Mirror, Daniel revealed that the producers wanted to start fresh with the series which is why, he’s doubtful about reprising his role in the new series.

“My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh, and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere,” explained the 33-year-old.

It is also reported that Harry Potter, Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) won't be reuniting in the new show.

To this, Daniel responded, “I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way.”

He continued, “But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world, and I'm very excited to have that torch passed.”

“But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it,” added the actor.

Earlier in April, several media reported that a reboot series was being made at Max and each of the series would be based on a book.

Meanwhile, JK Rowling is the executive producer on the show, alongside Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts.