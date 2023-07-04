Daniel Radcliffe spills the tea on reprising his role in new Harry Potter TV series

Daniel Radcliffe has recently spilled the tea on reprising his role in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.
In an article with ComicBook.com via The Mirror, Daniel revealed that the producers wanted to start fresh with the series which is why, he’s doubtful about reprising his role in the new series.
“My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh, and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere,” explained the 33-year-old.
It is also reported that Harry Potter, Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) won't be reuniting in the new show.
To this, Daniel responded, “I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way.”
He continued, “But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world, and I'm very excited to have that torch passed.”
“But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it,” added the actor.
Earlier in April, several media reported that a reboot series was being made at Max and each of the series would be based on a book.
Meanwhile, JK Rowling is the executive producer on the show, alongside Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts.
Jaswant Singh Chail, who was arrested on Christmas Day 2021, was inspired by the Star Wars films
Royal experts believe Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have completely ‘manufactured a flop era’
Scotland will mark the coronation of King Charles and his wife Camilla today with a grand procession, a fly-past and a...
Jennifer Garner shares viral clip of Jackie Chan and his on-screen daughter on social media
Kate Hudson and fiancé Danny Fujikawa have been together since 20221 and have a child together
Jenny Jones and Dan Haines celebrate the birth of their son, Wilbur Jones-Haines