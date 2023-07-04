Quentin Tarantino breaks his silence on Kill Bill Vol. 3

Quentin Tarantino has recently broken his silence on Kill Bill: Volume 3 happening.



Speaking to DeMorgen, Quentin shut down rumours that he would be doing a third instalment of the marital arts movie.

“I don’t see that. My last film is about a film critic, a male critic. And he plays in the 70s,” said the director.

Back in 2019, Quentin spoke to Andy Cohen that a third instalment was “definitely in the cards”.

He had mentioned that he was in talks with Kill Bill star Uma Thurman for a third movie, “If any of my movies were going to spring from my other movies, it would be a third ‘Kill Bill.’”

Earlier in 2022, Uma talked about the potential of Kill Bill: Vol. 3 happening.

“I can’t really tell you anything about it. I mean it has been discussed over the years. There was real thought about it happening, but very long ago. I don’t see it as immediately on the horizon,” she revealed during an appearance on The Jess Cagle Show.

Meanwhile, Vivica A. Fox, who played Vernita Green and was killed by Beatrix Kiddo in the film series, explained why fans still want to see more of this story.

“I think the main draw is that people love Tarantino’s work,” she told CBR.

Vivica added, “He’s always got this weird quirkiness that surprises you, that intrigues you, [and] that makes you want more.”