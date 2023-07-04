Hailey Bieber turns heads in white at Hamptons party

The guest list included several major names including Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Jay Z, Kim Kardashian

Hailey Bieber looked stunning while attending the annual 4th of July party held by mogul Michael Rubin along with her husband, Justin. She showed off her figure in a fitted white gown with a halter neckline and leg slit.

She styled her hair up in a sleek updo to clearly show off her chic jewellery choices. She accessorized with dangly earrings along with a row of tennis chokers that glittered in the daylight.

She opted for a minimalistic makeup look as she donned brown eyeshadow, a light blush along with a nude lip. She also held on to a white structured bag to store her belongings in.

The guest list included several other major names including Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Jay Z, Kim Kardashian, and more.

Meanwhile, Justin donned a short-sleeved knitted top along with baggy slacks and he was also later seen walking in the sand in a pair of white Nike sneakers.

Hailey recently commented on the attention often focused on her and her husband’s former girlfriend, Selena Gomez. “This is not about this pitting between two women. It's about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted, and perpetuated narratives, that can be really dangerous.”

