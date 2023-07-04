‘Downton Abbey’ actress Amy Nuttall has strict guidelines for husband

Actress Amy Nuttall has seven strict rules for her husband who was unfaithful to her after their reunion. The 41-year-old actress took him back after he reportedly had an affair with his colleague Leila Farzad.

Amy decided that they would follow the 777 rule, which includes daily date nights, full permission to access each other’s phones and no communication with co-stars once they are done with work.

Her husband, Andrew, is also required to go on video calls with her when he is away filming. A source who spoke to The Sun claimed:

“No one thought they could come back from this but Amy has decided to give it one more go. [Amy] doesn't want to throw away over a decade together but at the same time, she is far from a pushover. They will adopt the 777 approach which means every seven days you go on a date, every seven weeks you go away for the night and every seven months you go away on holiday just the two of you.”

The news comes soon after she was seen reuniting with Andrew back at their home in Buckinghamshire while the latter donned his wedding ring.