Nicole Kidman’s ex Marcus Graham suffered heartbreak because of Tom Cruise

Marcus Graham, ex-boyfriend of Nicole Kidman, opened up about his heartbreaking split from the actor after she fell for Tom Cruise.

The Australian actor revealed he “cried for a long time” as he was “devastated” after the Big Little Lies star broke up with him to be with Cruise.

However, the E Street actor said he does not have any harsh feelings for Kidman while saying that he understood why she left him for the Mission: Impossible star.

Speaking to Australia’s Woman’s Day magazine, the actor said, “I don’t have anything bad to say about Nicole.”

“We were both in our early 20s and young and ambitious,” he continued. “A brilliant, gorgeous, talented actress meets big Hollywood movie star, and he says, ‘Come with me.’ I think you say, ‘Go, are you mad?’ It must have been wonderful for her.”

Graham added, “I was devastated and heartbroken, but that’s the way it goes, isn’t it? Why would I want to keep her in Australia and lock her away?! I don’t have any bad feelings there, and I understand. At the time, I cried for a long time. I was really hurt and confused, but I had lots to learn about the world.”

Despite multiple breakups, Graham noted that he hasn’t given up hope of finding love one day or having his own family.

“It almost happened a couple of times. I was with someone, and we were all set up, and there was a miscarriage, and that was heartbreaking,” he shared. “I haven’t ruled it out, and I’m a hopeless romantic, so I’ve had to really take care of myself because I can get carried away with people and get my heart broken easily.”

“I got to a point with relationships where I thought I just might be better off on my own, to be quite honest,” he revealed. “I can be fatalistic about it and think it’s all been for the best. But I also feel like I’m kind of a different person in many ways, which makes me hopeful yet of having a relationship.”