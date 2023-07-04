Prince Harry misses wedding of ‘best man’ Jack Mann

Prince Harry seemingly snubbed his close friend and ‘best man’ Jack Mann as the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle did not attend his wedding.



According to reports, Harry’s close friend Jack Mann tied the knot this weekend, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sadly did not attend.



According to Daily Mail, Prince Harry and Mann met at Sandhurst where both were commissioned into the Blues and Royals.

Later, on the eve of Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex stood shoulder to shoulder with Jack Mann and his other close friends in the 'band of brothers' photograph at Windsor Castle.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Prince Harry and Meghan were spotted holding hands, smiling and laughing as they left an office building in Santa Barbara, California as Mann exchanged vows with osteopath Isabella Clark at St Peter's church in Stutton, Suffolk.