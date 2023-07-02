James Cameron refuses Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator 2 ideas: Here’s why

James Cameron has recently refused Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator 2 ideas, calling him “sick”.



Recalling his Terminator days during a panel discussion at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Arnold said, “The reason why it (Terminator) became a big hit was, number one, James Cameron.”

“Cameron is a genius writer. He came up with this brilliant idea, even though at the beginning I was suspicious,” revealed Arnold.

“Cameron said ‘I want to make you a good Terminator’,” shared Arnold.

Later, Arnold confessed that he wanted to outdo Sylvester Stallone on the screen, but Cameron was unconcerned about their feud and went with his action plan.

Arnold remembered saying, “I want a good Terminator?’ I was killing 68 people in the first one. In the second one I have to kill 150. We go up! Cut their throats and shoot them with a cannon and run them over with a car.’”

He remarked, “I had to outdo Stallone. I said that my whole mission was being number one at killing amounts of people on screen.”

However, Cameron removed more violence from the script while calling him “a sick guy”.

“He said ‘Arnold, stop it. You’re a very sick guy. I am gonna make sure that in ‘Terminator 2,’ you’re not gonna kill one single person,’” explained Arnold.

Arnold added, “I said that’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard. How can this be ‘Terminator 2’ without me killing anyone?”