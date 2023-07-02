Ben Affleck’s ‘uplift look’ due to his wife Jennifer Lopez, reveals source

Ben Affleck has recently opted for cosmetic surgery because of his ageless wife, Jennifer Lopez



A source close to the family spilled to OK! Magazine, “Ben had Botox injections in his forehead, between his eyebrows, in his crow’s-feet and even in his lower face next to his mouth to give it a subtle lift.”

“The truth is, he hated how old and tired he started to look,” revealed an insider.

The source told the outlet the cosmetic surgery has left him in “distress”.

“It’s got to be killing him that he looks so stiff-faced and swollen,” stated the source.

The source further pointed out that people “put the blame” on his wife JLo for his “new uplift look”.

“People are snickering Jennifer had something to do with it,” said the insider.

The source mentioned, “She’s so image conscious and always after him to straighten up and look well-groomed.”

“Ever since they got back together, Jennifer has been trying to help Ben polish his looks,” added the source.

Last month, Jennifer praised her husband on Father’s Day and put up a photo of “shirtless man” posing for a mirror selfie.

The source disclosed that Ben now “follows his wife’s diet and exercise plan” which is working for him.

“Ben is the happiest he’s ever been, so he’ll tell anyone that that means he’s the healthiest he’s ever been, too,” claimed the source.

The source remarked, “He really wants to take care of himself for Jennifer and the kids and be really present, and he does feel his best when he’s working out with a trainer and eating right.”