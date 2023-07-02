Warner Bros. Studio meets fire accident, netizens call it 'Oppenheimer' marketing strategy

Warner Bros. Studio caught fire after a transformer explosion

Warner Bros. Studio caught a fire recently; social media is going crazy claiming that the fire is a marketing strategy for film, Oppenheimer.

Reportedly, the Warner Bros. studio in Los Angeles caught fire after a transformer explosion. As soon as the fire broke out, it received immediate action from the firefighters, who brought the situation under control rapidly.

The fire incident has, however, garnered massive attention on the internet, with some social media users calling it a tactic to promote the film, Oppenheimer.

Twitter has started a joke over the incident. Social media users are dropping comments like: “Oppenheimer marketing is crazy”, “Guess the Oppenheimer marketing is finally ramping up.”

Another Twitter user jokingly wrote: “I see Oppenheimer press tour has started.”

To add humour, one social media user wrote that Christopher Nolan was seen fleeing the scene with promotional material.

On the other hand, one Twitter user shared firsthand experience of the fire. Many people living in the locality also claimed to have witnessed lightning from the studio.

According to Pinkvilla, the fire incident was initially reported to The Citizen App, which released an official statement claiming that a transformer had caught fire.