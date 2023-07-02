WGA Strike: Late-night hosts Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon decide to pay their staff

Hollywood celebrities have also sent a letter to SAG-AFTRA warning them of a strike

Amid the ongoing writers strike, the Late-night show hosts, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers have decided to pay their staff members.

However, an insider stated that “they can only pay up to a certain amount until they’re taxed, and there’s only a small handful who are still getting paid by the network.”

According to Variety, the National Broadcasting Company (NBC) also committed to paying the staff for two weeks, but currently everyone’s suffering the same problem and is hoping for a quick resolution.

“They’re all looking for work. Every show is in the same boat. SNL, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, John Oliver… everyone supports the writers, but they’re hoping for a quick resolution.”

Late-show host, Fallon, “was definitelypaying out of pocket. Now, people still have their jobs, but are on unpaid leave”, informed an insider from NBC.

Sources further revealed: “It’s the whole TV industry, and it’s taking its toll. They’re creatives and [they] are used to such a regimented schedule, and now there’s nothing,”

Prior to this, many Hollywood celebrities, including Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Neil Patrik Harris, and others, sent a letter to SAG-AFTRA warning them of a strike if they didn’t come to an agreement to cut a deal with major Hollywood streamers and studios, reports Page Six.