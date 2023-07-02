Katie Price and Carl Woods spotted together after latest split

Katie Price and Carl Woods are still spending time together months after breaking up.

On Friday in a rare public outing, the on/off pair could be seen sharing a smooch as Carl, 34, dropped the former glamour model, 45, and her daughter Bunny to a nail salon in Sussex.

The pair looked happy and relaxed in each other's company as they got their romance back on track after weeks of taking swipes at each other online.

Their rekindled romance comes after Katie's mum Amy, 70, recently slammed Carl in her new book, accusing the former Love Island star of 'using' her daughter for fame.

But Katie, dressed casually in an orange co-ord and trainers, didn't appear to heed her mother's words as she got a lift from Carl to the salon.

An onlooker told The Sun of the pair: 'It was very clear they are back on, at least for now.

'They appeared very relaxed and affectionate with each other.'



