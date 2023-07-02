Corrie’s Catherine Tyldesley shares post-baby weight loss journey

Catherine Tyldesley showed off her dramatic weight loss transformation in her latest Instagram post, Saturday.

The former Corrie actress, 39, showed off her toned physique in a crop top and skin-tight leggings after admitting she no didn't recognize herself following the birth of daughter Ivy last April.

After declaring she was 'back' and fighting fit, Catherine detailed how she had been struggling with insomnia throughout her pregnancy which left her feeling 'weak and vulnerable' alongside a before snap taken just weeks after giving birth.

The soap star, who also shares a son Alfie, eight, with her husband Tom Pitfield, posted a mirrored selfie of her newly slimmed figure as she gazed into her phone attempting to capture the perfect shot.

Showing off her abs in the ensemble, she tied back her brunette tresses into a low ponytail.

She writes: 'This time last year I was 2.5 stones heavier. I’d given birth a few weeks ago and didn’t recognise myself anymore'.

But I’m finally back to my PB at the gym and feeling stronger and fitter than ever. It’s been really hard at times but for me - But - having children means I want to give them the best version of me, and I want to live for as long as I can'.

'I train and eat well for me AND them. I train so I’m mentally and physically strong for whatever role I play next. I train so I can feel good about myself. I train to relieve stress'.

It comes after Catherine was ecstatic to meet comedian Russell Brand as she shared a sweet snap with the star on Instagram last month.