Russell Crowe explains why Gladiator 2 team should pay him

Russell Crowe has recently explained why Gladiator 2 team should “pay” him.



“They should be fucking paying me for the amount of questions I am asked about a film I am not even in,” he told journalists at Karlovy Vary Film Festival via Variety.

Crowe continued, “It has nothing to do with me. In that world, I am dead. Six feet under.”

Elaborating on more about the movie, Crowe stated, “But I do admit to a certain tinge of jealousy, because it reminds me of when I was younger and what it meant for me, in my life.”

“I don’t know anything about the cast, I don’t know anything about the plot. I am dead!”

However, Crowe pointed out, “I know that if Ridley has decided to do a second part of the story, over 20 years later, he must have had very strong reasons.”

“I can’t think of this movie being anything other than spectacular,” he added.

Elsewhere at the festival, Crowe opened up about his music documentary that he has been working on since 2011 titled The Last Breath.

“What that documentary seeks to do is to just make people comfortable with the idea that as a creative he can enjoy and spend time on film and music as passions.”

Crowe recalled, “One person actually said to me, ‘How famous do you need to be, man?’”

“Music is really important to me. It’s a big creative thing that I don’t give up,” he added.