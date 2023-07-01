Olivia Munn shares adorable snaps from family vacation in Idaho: See pics

Actress Olivia Munn shared sweet family pictures from her vacation with John Mulaney and son Malcolm in Idaho

On Instagram on Friday, Olivia Munn, aged 42, posted a photo of herself and her 18-month-old son on "a family vacation" in Idaho with John Mulaney.

In some of the pictures, Munn is wearing brown overalls that match her son's outfit. One photograph shows the proud mother with her legs stretched out while Malcolm walks ahead of her.

“Matching my little Malc,” Munn captioned one Instagram Story post of Malcom enjoying in grass fields.

“I did this,” she captioned another photo.

"My baby boy. Thank God for you,” Munn wrote in another Instagram Story post, with a close-up picture of little Malcolm.

Another video posted on social media shows John Mulaney fishing with his son in a nearby lake.

In a separate photo, the X-Men: Apocalypse actress and Mulaney can be seen smiling with their son Malcolm by the water, under a sunny sky.

The final picture shows Malcolm in a puffer coat and a furry cap with bear ears, laughing outside and in high spirits.

Munn's family vacation occurred after she posted a tribute to Mulaney on Father's Day last month, sharing an Instagram Reel of the comedian and their son.

In the Reel, Munn can be heard helping the smiling toddler with his lines, which included wishing his dad a "Happy Father's Day."



After Malcolm finished his message, Mulaney laughed and gave him a big kiss.