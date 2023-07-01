Rihanna makes history on Spotify with ‘no new album' since 2016

Rihanna has made history by breaking Spotify records despite not releasing new music in years, making her the only female artist to have achieved this feat.

On Friday, the 35-year-old Grammy winner acknowledged this accomplishment, recognizing that she was the first female artist to have 10 songs with over 1 billion streams on the platform.



In a tweet and an Instagram post, she celebrated the milestone and referred to herself as "Bad Gal billi," acknowledging her status as the youngest self-made female billionaire in the US.

She also mentioned that this achievement was made without a new album, as her last album, Anti, was released in 2016.

Rihanna concluded her post with: "Lemme talk my s---,” and added emojis of a tongue sticking out and the Barbados flag.

The pressure to release new music has been weighing on Rihanna, who spoke about it in the March issue of British Vogue. The artist referred to her album Anti as her "most brilliant" and "most cohesive" work.

"There's this pressure that I put on myself. That if it's not better than that then it is not even worth it,” she shared with the magazine.

"It is toxic. It's not the right way to look at music because music is an outlet and a space to create, and you can create whatever. It doesn't have to even be on any scale. It just has to be something that feels good. It could just be a song that I like. It literally could be that simple," she added.



