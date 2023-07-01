Jennifer Lawrence recalls responding with ‘Thank You’ to Cooke Maroney’s proposal

Jennifer Lawrence recalls getting flabbergasted when she was proposed to

In the most recent episode of Amelia Dimoldenberg's YouTube series, Chicken Shop Date, Jennifer Lawrence recounted how Cooke Maroney proposed to her.



"Terrifying, but very, very exciting," said Lawrence, who’s currently promoting her new comedy No Hard Feelings. "I didn't say what I wanted to. I imagined it a million times, and then I ended up just going, 'What? What? What?' And then going, 'Thank you, thank you, thank you.' "

Since June 2018, Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney, an art-gallery director based in New York City, have been in a romantic relationship. In February 2019, a representative for the actress confirmed that the two were engaged, and they eventually got married in October of the same year.

Their wedding reception was held at Belcourt of Newport, a lavish mansion in Newport, Rhode Island, where they had 150 guests in attendance. Notable personalities such as Adele, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner, Emma Stone, and Ashley Olsen were among the attendees.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in 2019, Lawrence said of saying yes to Maroney "He's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life. It was a very, very easy decision."

While filming Causeway in New Orleans, Jennifer Lawrence felt anxious about commitment. However, upon returning to her and Maroney's residence in New York City, the anxiety subsided.

"I'm so happy I didn't freak out and cancel the wedding and run away," the Hunger Games alum reflected.