K-pop solo artist Choi Ye Na puts off schedule due to health concerns

K-pop solo artist Choi Ye Na has delayed her scheduled post-recording for Music Core which was supposed to take place after her live broadcast. Her agency Yuehua Entertainment announced on June 30th that she would be taking a step back due to health concerns.

She was going to give a post-recording performance of her song Hate Rodrigo after the Music Core broadcast set for July 1st. However, it seems she will still appear on the live broadcast and post-recording.

She similarly delayed her fan event scheduled for June 30th “due to a deterioration in the artist’s health.”

The full statement reads:

“Hello, this is Yuehua Entertainment.

First, we would like to thank all of the Jigumi [Choi Ye Na’s fans] who give Ye Na their love and support. We are making an announcement regarding [today’s] post-recording for MBC’s “Music Core.”

The post-recording for MBC’s “Music Core” that was scheduled to take place today has been cancelled due to a deterioration in the artist’s health.

We ask for Jigumi’s generous understanding in regards to our frequent schedule changes, and we will do our utmost to help our artist recover her health.

Thank you.”

