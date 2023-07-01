‘She’s got my back’: Pete Davidson’s mom used fake Twitter account to support him

Pete Davidson's mom got caught defending him on Twitter with a fake account

In the latest episode of the podcast, Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers, which aired on Wednesday, the 29-year-old ex-Saturday Night Live comedian disclosed that his mother had tried to defend him on social media using a fake name while he was working on the NBC late-night program. The podcast is co-hosted by Seth and Josh Meyers.

The Saturday Night Live(SNL) alum joked: “My mom used to have a fake Twitter account when I first got SNL. You know the traditional SNL trajectory: you first get the show, everyone loves you and then they stop and you actually have to be good at the show and then they love you again.”

“It was, like, my second or third year, and it was a lot of ‘he’s not useful’ typical Twitter comments,” he continued. “And my mom made a f---ing fake Twitter account under the name @JoeSmith1355 and would respond to everyone.”

Davidson shared that his mother did little to hide her true identity and gave very specific answers about his private life, “It was so specific, like, ‘Actually, I heard he’s working on himself and does that quite often.'"

“They found out because her username was @JoeSmith, but her profile name was Amy Davidson and the profile picture was Amy Davidson,” he revealed. “So, it was a picture of my mom, with a name that said @JoeSmith1355, commenting on all these haters… She got my back, dude.”

Comedian Pete Davidson worked on SNL from 2014 to 2022.