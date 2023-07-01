Madonna met THIS celebrity before she was found unresponsive in her home

Madonna met Katy Perry in a studio where they were reportedly recording a song hours before she was found unresponsive and was taken to ICU, claimed an insider.

The Material Girl hitmaker was hospitalized with a bacterial infection on Saturday and was later admitted to the ICU with new reports claiming she is still too sick to get out of bed.

New reports about the health scare of the Queen of Pop revealed that she was with Harleys In Hawaii singer in a studio before she was found unresponsive in her home.

An insider spilt to The Sun, “Madonna has long admired Katy and they have worked together before but never managed to actually put anything out.”

“Madonna has been working around the clock to make sure both her music and her world tour are second to none,” the source added.

“Obviously everything has been put on hold now but the fact she was in the studio with Katy just hours before being rushed to the ICU shows how determined she was to push ahead despite feeling unwell.”

Meanwhile, a report by TMZ revealed that the singer has been “vomiting uncontrollably” and can’t get out of bed after getting released from hospital.