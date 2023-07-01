John Cena asks fan filming him to let him ‘enjoy some time’ with friends

John Cena gets annoyed as fan interrupts his dinner with friends

On Tuesday, a TikTok video was posted featuring a Cena fan who requested the 46-year-old wrestler to say his popular WWE catchphrase "You can't see me," while Cena was spending time with his friends.

In the brief six-second clip, Cena appears to get irritated as his meal is disturbed and recorded.

“Can you do ‘you can’t see me?’” the person filming him asks.

“How about let me enjoy some time with my friends?” the wrestler replies.

Before turning off the camera, the fan apologizes. The video, titled "L John Cena," has garnered more than 450,000 views and 50,000 likes on TikTok, and the person who posted it explained in the caption that the voice in the clip belongs to his friend who acted silly.

Fans took to the comments to express their opinions on the incident, with many saying that Cena has every right to his privacy.

“Leave him alone,” one person wrote.

One suggested another approach: “It’s best to ask for something on their way out of the restaurant, never while they’re eating or enjoying someone’s company.”

As he promoted Fast X last month, Cena also revealed how he got a role in the live-action Barbie movie.

"In an accidental run-in with Margot Robbie, I said, 'I will pretty much do whatever you guys need, 'cause I really enjoy the movie,' he told the Today show. "And they asked me if I wanted to be a merman. I said, 'Yeah, sure,' "