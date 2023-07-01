Ines De Ramon dons special necklace for beau Brad Pitt: 'She's really into him'

Ines De Ramon reportedly donned a special necklace as a sweet tribute to her beau Brad Pitt, claimed a source.

An insider spilled to Us Weekly that the jewelry designer, 30, and the Fight Club star, 59, are “still going strong” seven months after they were first spotted together at a Bono concert.

The source told the publication that de Ramon is “really into Brad” and “even wears a necklace with a ‘B’ initial.”

Speaking of the romance, the insider noted, “[Brad] seems to have found somebody who complements him on so many levels.”

“Not only do they spend as much time together as they can, but they’re both incredibly passionate about their work and living life to its fullest,” the insider said.

“They are definitely in love and Brad’s friends are thrilled to see how happy he is with her,” the source said of the actor, who parted ways with ex Angelina Jolie in 2016.

An insider previously shared that even though the Babylon star shares an age difference of 29 years with de Ramon, it “isn’t an issue for either of them.”

The source also noted that de Ramon is a “big hit” with Pitt’s friends. “Brad and Ines are having a really wonderful time with each other,” the insider shared. “Their relationship feels comfortable and playful.”