Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘using’ Omid Scobie to ‘dish more dirt’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been accused of ‘using’ their old pal Omid Scobie to ‘dish out more drama’ against the Royal Family.



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Phil Dampier.

He weighed in on everything during an interview with royal commentator Dan Wootton.



There, he said, “I think that the monarchy will still be going strong for decades after this little guy is long forgotten. I mean it’s cynical and it’s cowardly isn’t it?

“First of all [the Sussexes] claim that they don’t know him or have had anything to do with him. If you believe that, you’ll believe anything. They are really using him aren’t they, to dish some more dirt.”

Mr Dampier also referenced the potential dangers Omid Scobie could give rise to if he chooses to name the racist royal who spoke about Archie’s skin color.

Hence “I disagree that he can’t do any damage,” he explained.

Because “I mean I think if he names for example the person who was allegedly the racist who queried Archie’s skin colour. It’s just a thing that the King could do without at this moment.”

“So it’s just going to cause problems, but I don’t know where it’s going to end.”

“I mean are we going to get another book from Meghan? Are we going to get another book from Omid?” he asked before adding, “it’s just going to go on and on and on.”

The converastion ended once Mr Wootton chimed into the converastion and accused Omid Scobie of choosing a wrong name for his upcoming book because “That’s not a very sensible title because only a few months ago Omid Scobie thought that it would apply to the royal family. Actually the only thing that it applies to right now, is Harry and Meghan’s career.”