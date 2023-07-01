Kate Middleton ‘always have her eye on’ being Queen?

A royal expert has claimed that Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, who is the wife of future king Prince William, ‘always have her eye on’ being Queen.



Royal expert Valentine Low also claimed Kate is playing ‘long game’ in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s row with the royal family.

He made these claims in an updated paperback version of his book Courtiers.

The royal expert went on to add, Kate Middleton once said: “I am going to be the Queen one day.

“She is playing the long game. She has always got her eye on, ‘This is my life and my historic path and I am going to be the Queen one day’.”

The Daily Express quoted the royal expert as saying that Prince William’s sweetheart played a key role in the fallout after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah.

The mother of three reportedly took a strong stance and suggested revisions to the royal statement that were approved by Queen Elizabeth following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex interview back in 2021.