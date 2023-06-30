Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘sinking rapidly into total obscurity’

Royal experts and commentators to believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s brand is “sinking very rapidly" and into "total obscurity”.

These accusatory claims about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s incoming demise have been brought to light by royal commentator Nigel Farage.

He shared everything while speaking to Sky News Australia’s Paul Murray Live.



The GB News presenter started the conversation off by saying, “Prince Harry and Meghan are sinking rapidly into total obscurity.”

“Recent opinion polls in [the U.K.] now show that she and he are the most unpopular members of the royal family.”

So “I think our glitzy friends on the west coast of America are starting to get ever so slightly bored of them," he added before concluding.