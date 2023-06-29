Iconic rapper Melle Mel arrested in domestic violence case

Melle Mel, a renowned rapper who rose to fame alongside Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, has been arrested and charged with a felony domestic violence offense, an accusation he denies.

The rapper, whose real name is Melvin Glover, was taken into custody on Monday and subsequently released from Los Angeles County jail after posting bail of $50,000. Glover, aged 62, is scheduled to appear in court on July 17.

The allegations have been brought forth by Jori Jordon, an individual Glover claims to have known for over two decades. They attended an after-party for the BET Awards in Los Angeles and later went to a hotel room together, where Jordon alleges the assault took place.

Jordon recounted the incident, stating, "I was just sitting there, relaxing when suddenly this man struck me in the eye with his four ring-adorned fingers." She also mentioned that Glover caused damage to stitches around her eye resulting from recent surgery.

Glover, in his conversation with Rolling Stone, refuted the claim, saying, "She said I punched her in the eye. She also said she had eye surgery a month ago. If I had indeed punched her in the eye, especially while wearing rings, she would have had a laceration. It would have been much worse. Something did happen to her eye, but I did not punch her. While trying to separate and remove her from the room, a struggle ensued."

In May 2022, Glover's former bandmate Kidd Creole was sentenced to 16 years in prison for manslaughter following the fatal stabbing of a homeless man in New York City.