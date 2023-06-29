Prince William stepped out of his ‘comfort zone’ for ‘amazing’ 41st birthday

While Prince William may have been working hard, but it seems he played hard for his 41st birthday on June 21st, 2023.

According to an insider who told Us Weekly, the Prince of Wales went to a nightclub with his friends.

“William’s friends had the idea to take him out to a nightclub for his birthday,” an insider said.

“William was sceptical at first but then decided to step out of his comfort zone and do something he hasn’t done in years. He wound up having an amazing time!”

The source noted that the royal “felt a little uncomfortable at first,” but he eventually “loosened up and cut a rug with his guy friends,” who want to make the nightclub outing “a new tradition.”

Apart from his outing with friends, the royal also spent some quality time with his family: his wife, Princess Kate, and their three children: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

“Kate and William also had a special dinner with the kids on his birthday,” the insider revealed.

The Royal Family marked William’s first birthday as Prince of Wales with an Instagram tribute, in which William and King Charles were seen sharing a sweet moment during one of the royal events.

The eldest son of Charles was all smiles as he tied a ceremonial robe around his grinning father, looking at him proudly.

Taken by Chris Jacks of Getty Images, the caption for the post read: “Wishing The Prince of Wales a very happy birthday today!” followed by a balloon emoji.