Alia Bhatt receives backlash for the way she 'conducted' herself in 'Heart of Stone' promotions

Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut film 'Heart of Stone' is set to release on Netflix on August 11

Alia Bhatt, who is currenlty busy promoting her Hollywood movie Heart of Stone, gets trolled for the way she conducted herself during the promotional spree.

A video has been going viral on the internet where Alia can be seen sitting with co-stars Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot. In the video, she is just sitting while Gal answers a question.

Netizens, however, pointed out that there was something wrong with the actress. They think Gangubai Kathiawadi’s actress’ way of carrying herself on an international promotional spree wasn’t really promising. They are calling her unprofessional.



One social media user wrote: “Alia Is trying hard to fit in but failing.” Meanwhile, another wrote: “Alia’s body language is weird and not very professional.”

Trolls also claimed that there are many other Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Ali Fazal who have attended international promotions, but they didn’t seem unprofessional.

"Alia's body language is not professional! Deepika, Priyanka, Ali Fazal, everybody has done international interviews, and they are a joy to watch. Alia was bad”, wrote one user.

The Internet has mixed reactions, though. Where some are slamming Alia, there are some fans who also came forward in support of her, reports India Today.

In defense, one fan wrote: “Why are all the comments here attacking Alia for literally just sitting there.”

Another wrote: “Just Indians trying to hate their own actors… Lol.”

