Fans react to David Corenswet as Superman, call him ‘carbon copy’ of Henry Cavill

DC fans are not sure about David Corenswet as Superman due his striking resemblance with Henry Cavill

The casting of David Corenswet as the new Superman has provoked a mixed reaction among DC Comics fans, with some suggesting that he appears to be a "carbon copy" Henry Cavill.

Despite not having previously taken on a leading role in a major studio production, the 29-year-old actor has been chosen to play Clark Kent in the upcoming rebooted film series.



According to Deadline, Rachel Brosnahan, 32, will be portraying Lois Lane, replacing Amy Adams. The decision to cast Corenswet comes as part of a significant shake-up of the DC Franchise by new studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, which led to the removal of Henry Cavill from the role.

One fan wrote: "I'm sure David Corenswet is a decent actor but he still looks like a cheap copy of Henry Cavill."

"People (me included) see him just like a carbon copy of Henry Cavil, so he needs to bring something new to the character", wrote another.

While some DC Comics fans have criticized the casting of David Corenswet as the new Superman, others believe that he is an ideal choice to portray a younger version of the character.

One fan wrote: "I’ve seen is fans saying what was the point in hiring David, he looks like Henry Cavill so why didn’t you hire Henry Cavill? I think that’s more of a compliment to both actors. They both look like #Superman, so them looking similar means they got the casting right both times.."