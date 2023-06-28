Tom Holland, Zendaya sing and dance at Beyoncé concert, video goes viral

Fans have reacted adoringly to a video of Tom Holland and Zendaya singing and dancing while attending Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert in Warsaw on Tuesday.



The ‘Spider-Man’ co-stars, who have been christened "Tomdaya" by their admirers, entertained the audience as they sang along to "Love On Top" during the pop star’s show.



The lovebirds mesmerised fans as they sang the lyrics "You’re the one I love/You’re the one I need" to one another in a video taken by a fan who also attended the concert.



The sweet moment between the Spider-Man co-stars comes after Holland revealed how he made Zendaya fall “in love” with him over his carpentry skills.



Their fans could not stop admiring the couple, declaring the moment "the cutest thing you’ll see today" at the "Break My Soul" singer's gig.

One person described Holland and Zendaya as "the cutest cuties", while another commented that they were "glad" to see the couple looking "so happy".

Another wrote: "Never in my life did I think we would see Tom and Zendaya at Beyoncé singing ‘Love On Top’ to one another but here we are."

While the fourth one penned: "The fact that Beyoncé is performing and they’re choosing to sing this into each other’s eyes is just too damn sweet."

Beyonce is currently on the Europe leg of her Renaissance World Tour. Following her performance in Cardiff last month,.