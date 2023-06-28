Kelly Clarkson clarifies ‘no beef’ with Carrie Underwood

Kelly Clarkson recently clarified she had no beef with fellow singer Carrie Underwood.



During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the former American Idol alum interrupted the virtual fan from questioning about the feud between both musicians.

To this, Kelly chimed in and said, “I think I know where you’re going with this!”

She continued, “People always pit us together and we don’t even know each other well enough to be pitted against each other.”

“Like, literally, we’ve run into each other a handful of times. There’s no beef between us,” admitted Kelly.

The musician further said, “There’s nothing between us because we don’t know each other, so like, we literally run into each other a few times.”

However, the host pointed out that the fan didn’t finish with the query which Kelly realised afterwards.”

The fan finally asked the singer, “What was your favourite part of having Underwood as a guest on your talk show?”

Kelly responded, “It was awesome. It was great to have her on the show.”

Clarifying her stance for jumping into the conclusion in the beginning, the songstress added, “Everybody always pits us against each other and I don’t know why they do that. They don’t do that with dudes. They only do it with females.”