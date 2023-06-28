Barack Obama speaks up about her daughter Malia’s work, Swarm: Watch

Barack Obama has recently spoken up about her daughter Malia’s work on Prime Video’s Swarm.



Speaking to Hasan Minhaj on his YouTube channel, Obama revealed he watched the drama series to show his support.

“I watched it because, A) I was a big fan of Atlanta,” said the former American president.

He continued, “And I watched it because my daughter worked on it. So, of course, I’ve got to watch it.”

Minhaj discussed about about the show’s pilot with Obama, which also featured an explicit scene between Damson Idris’ Khalid and Chlöe Bailey’s Marissa that Dominique Fishback’s Dre watched through a crack in the door.

Obama replied, “Look, if what you are suggesting is that there are aspects of that show that I found a little disturbing.”

“That’s the nature of art these days, and at this moment, and that’s OK,” he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Obama also shares his best of reading lists that he releases each year and mental health awareness among other topics.

Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter mentioned that Malia joined the writers room early in Swarm‘s development.

Watch here:



