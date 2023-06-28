Jennifer Lawrence shares insight into her sibling comedy with Amy Schumer

Jennifer Lawrence has recently shared insight into her sibling comedy she’s been working on with Amy Schumer.



During her appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live earlier this week, a fan questioned the Hunger Games star regarding the project’s lengthy development process.

“OK, if you know anything about me and Amy, it’s that we are lazy,” quipped Lawrence.

She continued, “It’s not that it’s off — it’s on. It’s just going at our pace.”

Back in 2015, the Oscar winner told The New York Times that she as well as Schumer were writing a screenplay together for a movie in which they planned to star as sisters.

Elsewhere on the show, host Andy Cohen asked about the recent development of the planned biopic of Sue Mengers which was reported in 2021 that Lawrence would star as the legendary talent agent who died in 2011 at the age of 79.

To this, the No Hard Feelings actress replied, “No, but I’m open.”

Meanwhile, speaking to The New York Times in 2015, the actress shared that the script she was writing with Schumer “just flowed out of us”.

“Amy and I were creatively made for each other. We have different flavors. It’s been the most fun experience of my life,” she stated at the time.

It is pertinent to mention that Schumer’s comedy series Inside Amy Schumer has been removed from the Paramount+ for financial reasons.