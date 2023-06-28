Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face new threat

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been warned that they could face new blow as their $98million Netflix deal 'hangs in balance' weeks after their Spotify axe.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's could financial crisis and their problem seems to widen its door amid their exit from the audio streaming giant's service.

Harry and Meghan are said to have 'ruffled feathers' while working on their projects at Netflix, leaving their deal looking rather vulnerable.

The California-based couple were dealt a blow earlier this month when their $20million deal came to an end with Spotify, and now it seems that their $98 million Netflix deal is "hanging in the balance".

The Sussexes' Archetypes podcast was not renewed by the platform and they has been left feeling "knocked sideways" after she and her husband were branded "grifters" by a top Spotify executive.

But more trouble could be on the horizon for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents, who quitted royal jobs in 2020 and relocated to the US, as a fresh report states that Netflix could cut ties with the pair too.



A new report in a new issue of Closer Magazine claims that a source at Netflix, "could end their £78 million deal" - which totals to more than $98 million.



adds that Meghan and Harry's millions could be "dented" should the deal get pulled from under them, due to the lifestyle in which they are used to living. The source went on to tell the magazine that the couple have "ruffled feathers" at Netflix, which seems to have caused some tension.