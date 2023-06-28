Katie Price’s mother asks that she stop getting surgeries

Many people have claimed that the 45-year-old looks completely unrecognizable

Media personality Katie Price’s mother has requested that she stop getting cosmetic surgeries or else she will look like ”the Bride of Frankenstein.” Many people have claimed that the 45-year-old looks completely unrecognizable.

She initially came onto the modelling scene three decades earlier when she was only 16 years old. Ever since then, she has gotten several procedures done on herself including veneers, rhinoplasty, facelifts as well as 16 boob jobs.

Her mother, 71-year-old Amy Price writes in her upcoming autobiography The Last Word that she is terrified of the “ridiculous and dangerous” procedures that her daughter has gone through.

Although she clarified that she does not get the surgeries in order to attract men, she has noted a pattern in her going under the knife when she is dealing with relationship struggles.

She writes in an excerpt of the autobiography that was published in The Sun: “When most people have an off day or are feeling a bit down, they change the colour of their nails or dye their hair, but Kate changes the shape of her body. Over the years, we have all come to accept it as part of Kate’s personality, but we have also seen a pattern emerging — relationship difficulties correlate with an urge to change things on the outside, even though it is her inner thoughts and feelings that need attention.”

She adds: “I’ve begun to warn her that if she’s not careful, she will end up looking like the Bride of Frankenstein, but she tells me not to waste my breath.”