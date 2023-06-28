Prince Harry’s lawyer appears in court in phone-hacking trial

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s lawyer appeared in London’s High Court on Wednesday as the phone-hacking trial against tabloid press nears its end.



David Sherborne told the court that Prince Harry was a "prime target" for the tabloid press and must have been a victim of phone-hacking.

The lawyer said, "The newspapers regarded him as a prime target, perhaps one of the most prime targets, in the sense of royal stories drive newspaper sales.”

The Duke of Sussex and around 100 others are suing MGN, the publisher of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, over allegations of phone-hacking and unlawful information gathering between 1991 and 2011.

Earlier this month, Prince Harry personally appeared in the court and recorded his statement.

The Duke accused tabloid publisher of "industrial scale" phone hacking as he became the first British royal in over a century to take to the witness stand.