Phillip Schofield’s mother returns amid worrisome health issues

Former host of This Morning Phillip Schofield’s mother has now returned to her home in Cornwall after falling severely ill and being admitted to the hospital. 87-year-old Pat has made her way back home and is now being cared for by Schofield.

MailOnline reported that the former presenter held a vigil at her bedside while she was in the hospital. Reports claim that he is planning on staying with her at her home in Newquay while she recovers from an unspecified condition.

She was taken to the hospital over the weekend after the strain of her other son’s prison sentence took a toll on her health. Timothy Schofield was recently sentenced to twelve years in prison for sexually abusing a young boy.

A source who spoke to MailOnline explained: “It's a relief for everyone that Pat is home, it has been a terribly torrid time for her. She has been under so much stress lately. It is a lot for anyone, let alone someone of her age. Phillip is playing the dutiful son and is planning to spend time in Cornwall caring for her.”

The source further added that Schofield has been putting his concern for his mother above himself despite the major scandal circulating him after he admitted to having an affair with a much younger man while still married to his wife.