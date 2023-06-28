Richard Keys gets married to daughters' friend

Seven years after being caught cheating on his ailing wife while she battled cancer, Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys married his daughter's friend Lucie Rose.
Pictures of the newly wed couple exchanging vows was shared by a guest on Instagram.
Key's new wife Lucie Rose is 32 years his junior.
In the image, beIN Sports football anchor Richard is wearing a grey suit and dark grey tie while lawyer Lucie, who was believed to have been friends with Richard's daughter Jemma, wore a white wedding gown with a large skirt and long veil.
According to The Mirror, the couple got married in an outdoor ceremony in Devon.
Jemma, the daughter of the Sky Sports presenter, was not seen in any photos that surfaced online.
The publication reported that Jemma and her father fell out after the alleged affair was exposed.
