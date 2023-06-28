'The Bear' season 2 drives 70 percent increase in viewership

FX and Hulu recently announced the success of the second season of The Bear Following its launch on June 22, the show experienced a 70% increase in total hours streamed compared to the post-premiere period of Season 1.



Although specific streaming viewership figures were not disclosed, FX and Hulu declared that the Season 2 premiere of The Bear became the most-watched debut of any FX series on Hulu.

The first season of the show was also noted as the most-watched single season of a comedy series in FX history.

The Bear Season 2 continues the story of Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, Sydney Adamu, and Richard "Richie" Jerimovich as they work towards transforming their sandwich joint into an exceptional establishment.

The characters embark on personal journeys and confront their pasts while envisioning their future.

The series features a talented cast, including Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Matty Matheson, with recurring appearances by Edwin Lee Gibson, Oliver Platt, and Molly Gordon. Christopher Storer created the show and serves as an executive producer alongside Joanna Calo, Hiro Murai, Josh Senior, and Matty Matheson.

The Bear is produced by FX Productions.