Prince Harry, Meghan Markle aren’t ‘prepared to go the extra mile or an inch even’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been bashed for not being willing to ‘go the extra mile or an inch even’



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Sarah Vine.

She started the conversation off by saying, “It’s a brutal world, and Harry, poor love, is finding out the hard way that if you take someone’s money (in this case £15million of Spotify lolly), you must come up with the goods. Otherwise it’s so long, sayonara, arrivederci.”



According to the Daily Mail, Ms Vine believes, “That is why Spotify has dropped the Duke and Duchess, and Netflix is reportedly not far behind.”

“The couple made the mistake of thinking they could have their cake and eat it, that organisations and businesses would automatically treat them with deference – and pay through the nose for the privilege.”

Befre concluding she admitted, “Even though they weren’t themselves prepared to go the extra mile. Or an inch, even.”