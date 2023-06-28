Prince Harry ‘dragging through civilian life’: ‘Can’t rely on anyone’

Experts believe Prince Harry is ‘incredibly short on the things necessary to make it in the real world where school fees and mortgages are a ‘stark reality’.



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Sarah Vine.

She started the conversation off by saying, “Unlike the Sovereign Grant and the Privy Purse, Spotify and Netflix don’t pay out regardless of whether you’ve had a good year or an annus horribilis.”



According to the Daily Mail, Ms Vine also warned, “That is the reality of life as a ‘civilian’.”

After all, “life as a Royal may have its frustrations and intrusions, but at least you’ll never have to worry about mortgage payments on your mansion or the children’s school fees.”

But “In the real world, you have only your talent, hard work and wits to rely on. Prince Harry seems remarkably short of all three.”