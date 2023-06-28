Jennifer Lawrence, Neil Patrick Harris and others sign 'letter' against SAG-AFTRA

Amy Schumer, Ben Stiller, Quinta Brunson,and Julia Louis-Dreyfus also signed the letter

Rolling Stone reported that approximately 300 members of the Screen Actors Guild have collaboratively signed off on a letter demanding new contracts with major Hollywood production companies, studios, and streamers.

If the SAG authorities fail to reach any agreement, then they will call out a strike.

The actors include Jennifer, Amy, Meryl Streep, Neil Patrick Harris, Ben Stiller, Quinta Brunson, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Amy Poehler, reports Entertainment Tonight.

The letter issued to SAG-AFTRA read: "We hope you’ve heard the message from us: This is an unprecedented inflection point in our industry, and what might be considered a good deal in any other years is simply not enough.”

"We feel that our wages, our craft, our creative freedom, and the power of our union have all been undermined in the last decade. We need to reverse those trajectories."

"We do not believe that SAG-AFTRA members can afford to make halfway gains in anticipation that more will be coming in three years, and we think it is absolutely vital that this negotiation protects not just our likenesses but makes sure we are well compensated when any of our work is used to train AI."

"We want you to know that we would rather go on strike than compromise on these fundamental points, and we believe that, if we settle for a less than transformative deal, the future of our union and our craft will be undermined, and SAG-AFTRA will enter the next negotiation with drastically reduced leverage”, the letter read.

The actors, in the conclusion of the letter, demanded: "If you are not able to get all the way there, we ask that you use the power given to you by us, the membership, and join the WGA on the picket lines. For our union and its future, this is our moment.”