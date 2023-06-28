Mystery surrounds 'The Idol' as series concludes one episode sooner

HBO's latest venture, The Idol, has garnered significant attention, despite its controversial nature.

The series which revolves around Jocelyn (portrayed by Lily-Rose Depp), a struggling pop star striving for success following a mental breakdown, unfortunately received negative reviews from both critics and audiences, with low ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

Now news has emerged that The Idol will conclude with five episodes instead of the initially planned six. Speculation has arisen that the show's premature ending may be attributed to its unfavorable reception.



The show is however not cancelled, despite the alarm bells. HBO's official PR Twitter account clarified on June 15 that reports regarding the show's future were inaccurate. While a definite Season 2 has not been confirmed, the show has not been definitively canceled either. The only certainty is that the first season will conclude one episode earlier than anticipated.

As per Buzzfeed News, The Idol's finale is not airing earlier than expected. In a recent GQ profile, Tesfaye referred to the series as a "five-hour film." Moreover, during its premiere at Cannes, the show was promoted as a five-episode series.

However, according to Deadline's November 2021 report, the original plan was for the show to consist of six episodes. It now appears that this particular iteration of The Idol was always intended to wrap up its Season 1 storyline within five episodes. The decision to scrap the sixth episode came about when the show's original director, Amy Seimetz, departed due to creative differences.