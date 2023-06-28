Elvis Presley’s stepbrother issues apology to fans after ‘derogatory’ claims

Elvis Presley’s stepbrother David Stanley issued a formal apology to the fans after he alleged that the musician had committed suicide.

“To all the Elvis Fans and associates that follow me here in Facebook and beyond. I am sorry for the derogatory comments I made in a documentary about Elvis that was filmed last year,” he wrote via Instagram Tuesday, referencing Amazon Prime’s Elvis’ Women documentary.

“There is no excuse for my comments and I can fully understand why you would be angered. I love and will always love Elvis and being part of his family. He is more than worthy of the love you have for him. He loved you. I love you and all I can ask of you is for you to forgive me for my irresponsible actions.”

The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s stepbrother claimed that the singer was tormented by his obsession with young girls in referencing Amazon Prime’s Elvis’ Women documentary.

“He premeditated taking the medications that killed him,” Stanley in the documentary.

“Love, hurt, pain, exposure — he just couldn’t take it anymore,” the 85-year-old claimed, who was reportedly in Graceland when the Elvis died of a heart attack as a result of a drug overdose in August 1977.

Moreover, according to Stanley, “it was the guilt of having sex with teen girls that led him to kill himself.” It was also revealed that the singer had a favourite one-liner, “fourteen will get you 20!”

Stanley claimed that it was a “miracle” that Can’t Help Falling In Love hitmaker wasn’t “busted” despite his dalliances.

“His taste for young girls, aged 15 or 16, made me sick,” the stepbrother said. “He got away with things most people didn’t, because of his money, fortune, fame and power, charisma and magnetism. Elvis could talk the socks off [of] you.”

Before his apology, the 85-year-old had backtracked on his statement via a now deleted Facebook post, that he “never said that and anyone who believes I would say such a horrible thing is a fool.”