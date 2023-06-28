Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid tried dating but it did not work out: ‘They are friends’

File Footage

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid initially wanted to date and even tried their luck at it; however, things did not work out.



Dismissing all rumours regarding the pair being in a “fluid” relationship, a source told Daily Mail that the Titanic alum and the supermodel have realized that they are better off as friends.

Mentioning media outlets such as Us Weekly, who claimed that the duo were in a “no-strings-attached relationship,” the insider said DiCaprio is not interested in casual flings.

“They tried dating some time ago to see if there could be anything there, but there just wasn't,” the source said. “They are friends and have been for so long, but they are not in an open relationship with no-strings-attached.”

The insider went on to clean the image of DiCaprio who came out as someone who only dates younger women since his breakup from Camila Morrone, or is in a relationship with more than one woman at a time, saying it makes him sound “cheap," which the Hollywood hunk is definitely not.

“People just need to let this go,” the source said. “That is not how Leonardo handles relationships. This makes him sound cheap and that he is not. When he is with someone, he is with them. He enjoys his friendship with Gigi and that is that.”

DiCaprio and Hadid recently fuelled rumours that they are still in a relationship after they were spotted having dinner with the actor’s parents in London two nights in a row.

Speaking of the duo’s outing, the insider clapped back at people saying that they are still in a romantic relationship, dishing that going out on a dinner does not necessarily means that two people are dating, they could only be good friends.

“It is just ridiculous that a man and a woman cannot be friends without everyone insisting there is more to it,” the insider said.