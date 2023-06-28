Prince Harry ‘looking only for attention’ from ‘any and everywhere’

Royal experts are starting to believe that Prince Harry acts just like a ‘bitter man’ looking for nothing but attention.

These revelations and claims have been shared by royal commentator Mary Madigan.

According to News.com.au she said, “It is like he has turned up to Christmas lunch and forgot to bring the prawns, or in this case, he has turned up to LA without any actual talent.”

“So when the couple released that statement about being chased down by paparazzi, it wasn’t met with concern.”

“It was met with people rolling their eyes and questioning their version of events and I think that reveals how much the public is fed up with Hollywood Harry.”

“People are beginning to feel bitter that this man that basically does nothing is getting so much attention.”