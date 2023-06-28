Cameron Diaz wanted to be ‘supportive’ to Jamie Foxx despite on-set tension

Cameron Diaz wanted to reach out to Jamie Foxx amid his health scare despite them having some alleged trouble onset, but his family has been very quiet.

According to People Magazine, a source told the outlet on Tuesday, June 27th, 2023, that Diaz, 50, is still stunned by his undisclosed medical emergency.

The source said that the Bad Teacher actress is “shocked and saddened.”

“One day they were working together [on the Back in Action set], and the next he was just gone,” the insider added.

While the actress “wanted to be supportive and help out in any way, but his family has kept his status very quiet” amid his recovery.

Diaz was shooting for Netflix’s film, Back in Action, alongside Foxx, her much-anticipated return to acting after a nine-year hiatus. However, the shoot was temporarily halted on April 12 following a health scare that left the Django Unchained actor in the hospital.

However, the source revealed that the “shooting schedule with Jamie was intense and pretty gruelling,” Diaz was “glad when they wrapped.” The actress “just loves being a mom” to daughter Raddix and “this is her focus.”

The shooting for the Netflix film began in December 2022 and it sparked quite a few headlines. In March, the musician and actor allegedly had a meltdown on set, in which he fired an executive producer, two directors and his driver.

The Oscar-winning actor’s eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, first let fans know of his health condition on Wednesday, April 12th, 2023, when she revealed that he sustained “a medical complication.”

While she did not disclose the details of the what cause the health emergency but she added that “due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

Foxx is known to have been recuperating at a clinic in Chicago that specialises in stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury rehab, spinal cord injury rehab and cancer rehabilitation.