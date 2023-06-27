Kim Kardashian speaks up on murder trial experience as a teenager

Kim Kardashian has recently spoken up about her murder trial experience when she was just 14-year-old.



Speaking to Vogue Italia, the Skims founder revealed she defended her then-boyfriend, TJ Jackson, after his mother, Dee Dee Jackson, was found dead in a swimming pool at her boyfriend Don Bohana’s home in August 1994.

It is reported that in 1998, Bohana was imprisoned of second-degree murder and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. However, he was granted parole in December 2022 after serving 24 years.

Reflecting on her court experience as a teenager, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians recalled, “If you think about it, as a teenager, especially in those mid 90’s years it was hectic.”

“My dad was going through all those trials and it was pretty intense in my life,” stated the reality star.

Kim further said, “My boyfriend’s mother whom I was really close with was murdered in 1994 and I had to be part of that trial.”

When questioned how she was involved in the trial, the media personality disclosed, “I had to testify and was there every day with my boyfriend. I was just 14, you know.”

“To have that experience at such a young age was insane,” she admitted.