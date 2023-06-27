Amber Heard reflects on media scrutiny post defamation trial: ‘stones thrown at me’

Amber Heard has recently reflected on media scrutiny after the defamation trial with Johnny Depp.



Back in 2022, her trial with Depp made headlines on internet after it was televised and live-streamed online and even became a trending topic across social media.

This year, Heard is ready for her first movie appearance titled In The Fire following the court battle.

Speaking to Deadline at the at the Taormina Film Festival in Sicily, the actress shared she’s “not in control of stories” people created about her.

“I’m in control for the most part of what comes out of my mouth,” said Heard.

The Aquaman star stated, “What I’m not in control is how my pride in this project and all we put into this film can be surrounded by clips of other stuff.”

“That’s a big thing I had to learn, that I’m not in control of stories other people create around me,” she remarked.

Heard pointed out that is something probably she will “appreciate as a blessing further down the line”.

Elaborating on more, Heard mentioned, “Right now, I just kind of want to not have, you know, stones thrown at me so much.”

“So, let’s get the elephant out of the room then, and just let me say that. I am an actress. I’m here to support a movie. And that’s not something I can be sued for,” asserted the actress.

Heard believed that she has “earned respect” for that to be its own thing.

“What I have been through, what I’ve lived through, doesn’t make my career at all. And it’s certainly not gonna stop my career,” she added.