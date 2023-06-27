‘Santa Barbara’ actor Nicolas Coster dies at 89

Nicolas Coster, a British-American actor who famously portrayed an elusive lawyer in the movie All the President's Men, has passed away at the age of 89. Coster died on Monday at a hospital in Florida.



Coster’s daughter Dinneen Coster announced his death on social media. “There is great sadness in my heart this evening, my father actor Nicolas Coster has passed on in Florida at 9:01 pm in the hospital,” Dinneen Coster wrote on Facebook. “Please be inspired by his artistic achievements and know he was a real actor’s actor!”

The actor’s cause of death was not mentioned.

Born to a British mother and a New Zealand father in London, Nicolas Coster was a highly accomplished actor whose career spanned several decades, both in television and film. While he played both leading and supporting character roles, he was best known for his versatility and range as an actor.

Although he mostly grew up in California, he returned to England to study at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art before going on to study acting with Lee Strasberg in New York.

Some of his most recent work included a 2021 episode of American Crime Story and the 2020 feature film The Last Exorcist.

Nicolas Coster's most memorable performances were likely in daytime soap operas, including Another World, All My Children, As the World Turns, One Life to Live, and Santa Barbara.

He played the role of wealthy patriarch Lionel Lockridge on Santa Barbara from 1984 to 1993, earning four Daytime Emmy nominations for his portrayal.



